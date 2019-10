RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A water main break has impacted several fast-food restaurants in Richmond’s southside.

According to Richmond DPU, the water is out between the 4500 and 4800 blocks of Jefferson Davis Highway near Berclair Avenue. This has caused restaurants on this stretch of road to close.

At this time, it’s unclear when the water is expected to be back on.

Stay with 8News for updates on this developing story.