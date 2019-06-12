1  of  5
Water outage closes several VCU buildings Wednesday

Richmond

by: WRIC Newsroom

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A water outage has closed several buildings at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Monroe Park campus Wednesday. 

Those buildings include the Trani Life Sciences Building, Oliver Hall-Education section, Oliver Hall-Science section, Harris Hall South and Temple Building. 

The initial VCU Alert said the buildings would be closed until 1 p.m., but the university later said the buildings would be closed for the rest of the day. All other buildings have not been impacted by the water outage. 

Classes in those buildings have been canceled, and staff who work in those buildings should use office closing leave. 

