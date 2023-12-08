RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University officials have notified the public of a water main break at the intersection of 7th Street and Hospital Street near the Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center.

8News reached out to the Richmond Department of Utilities, who said crews are assessing the cause of the break and making needed repairs.

An estimated timeframe for repairs is not available at this time.

Access to the I Deck on the Hospital Street side is blocked for 16 hours. Drivers are to use the intersection of 7th Street and Leigh Street as a detour to access the I Deck.