Wawa, Sheetz team up to supply goods to Feed More in Richmond

Richmond

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Wawa and Sheetz are joining forces to donate meals to Feed More in Richmond.

The convenience stores will donate a combined 600 lunches and $4,000 total in funding to provide hunger relief to those in need, according to a release. Lunches will include a turkey sandwich, cookie, fruit cup, string cheese and bottle of water.  

Employees from both stores will drop the lunches off at Feed More on Thursday, May 14. Those meals will then be distributed to five members of Feed More’s Agency Network.

Click here to learn more about Feed More organization.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events