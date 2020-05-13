Wawa, Sheetz team up to supply goods to Feed More in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Wawa and Sheetz are joining forces to donate meals to Feed More in Richmond.

The convenience stores will donate a combined 600 lunches and $4,000 total in funding to provide hunger relief to those in need, according to a release. Lunches will include a turkey sandwich, cookie, fruit cup, string cheese and bottle of water.

Employees from both stores will drop the lunches off at Feed More on Thursday, May 14. Those meals will then be distributed to five members of Feed More’s Agency Network.

Click here to learn more about Feed More organization.

LATEST HEADLINES: