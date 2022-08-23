RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Richmond Public Schools board members will have an emergency meeting tonight about staffing, teachers’ concerns and policy changes.

Results showing low Standards of Learning (SOL) test scores are prompting the meeting.

Board member Jonathan Young said the board plans to adopt significant policy changes that will give immediate relief to teachers.

Mayor Levar Stoney said the scores are alarming but predicted, however, he said there’s no cause for an emergency meeting or the firing of Superintendent Jason Kamras less than a week before school starts.

