‘We need to act’: Richmond NAACP frustrated with recent shootings, vandalism at pre-school

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond chapter of the NAACP took a stand Monday against recent violence across the city. Not only are community leaders concerned with the rash of shootings last week, but they are also focused on how several windows were shot out at a local pre-school and middle school.

While the windows at Martin Luther King Jr. Preschool Learning Center have been repaired, the NAACP believes the problems facing the community are not. Local leaders say the time for action is now.

“What has happened in the past 72-100 hours is absolute ludicrous,” James “J.J.” Minor, the president of the Richmond NAACP.

Minor and other community activists decided to speak out after multiple shootings, some of them deadly, took place in Richmond last week.

“We must take a stand,” Minor told 8News. “We’re asking the community to stand up. We can’t keep allowing folks to tear down our communities.”

The Richmond NAACP held a press conference at MLK Preschool and Middle School on Monday to address its concerns.

“This isn’t just about MLK. It’s about the City of Richmond and all public schools,” Minor explained.

Community leaders and city officials are calling on everyone to help fight the issue, especially when it comes to protecting youth.

“We need to make sure we take care of the smallest and most vulnerable,” Councilman Michael Jones, the 9th District representative, said.

“We need to act,” Minor said. “Now is the time to act and help decrease the crime in the City of Richmond.”

The Richmond NAACP plans to host a “What about the Children” town hall meeting on Wednesday to hear the public’s concerns.

