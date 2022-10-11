RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – On Monday night, the Richmond City Council approved a police civilian review board. The board will provide oversight of the department and make recommendations to the chief on policy change.

Some public speakers raised concerns at Monday’s meeting. They stated that the proposed plan did not give the civilian review board enough oversight of the department and that they wanted to postpone the final vote until November.

“We need to move forward,” 3rd District councilmember Ann-Frances Lambert said Monday.

Under the approved plan, the civilian review board will act as an independent advisory board. It can only make recommendations for discipline or policy changes to the police chief after reviewing investigations by the department’s internal affairs division.

