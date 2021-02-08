‘We want to hear from you’: City of Richmond, local non-profits ask landlords to join housing conversation

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Calling all landlords in the City of Richmond! If you’re looking to attract new tenants, have concerns about current tenants, or just want to share your experience as a landlord, the city wants to hear from you.

The city is hosting an engagement session tomorrow afternoon in partnership with the Central Virginia Legal Aid Society and Housing Opportunities Made Equal of Virginia, Inc.

In addition to learning about local, state and federal housing and eviction policies, participants will be able to voice concerns and share ideas for creating win-win solutions with tenants.

The session runs from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Those interested in attending can contact Michelle Peters at michelle.peters@richmondgov.com or (804) 646-3975.