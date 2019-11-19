‘We will truly miss him’: Richmond’s beloved World War II veteran — Russell Scott — dies

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond community is mourning the passing of World War II veteran Russell Scott.

Scott passed away Tuesday morning at the age of 99. The veteran was a longtime volunteer at the Virginia War Memorial. For over 20 years, Scott drove himself every Wednesday morning to fulfill his weekly shift as a volunteer and tour guide.

Just recently, he attended the 2019 Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony.

RELATED: Cards pour in to celebrate Richmond WWII veteran’s 99th birthday

“Russell Scott was truly the heart and soul of the Virginia War Memorial. For years, he captivated visitors to the War Memorial, both young and old, with his stories and his charm,” Virginia War Memorial Director, Dr. Clay Mountcastle said.

Scott was born in Richmond and joined the United States Army Air Corps in 1943. Scott served as a tail gunner on a B-25 bomber.

Russell Scott served as a tailgunner on a B-25 airplane during World War II.

His bomber –“Wabbit Twacks” — was shot down over Italy in 1944. Scott was captured and held as a prisoner of war in Germany until he was released a year later.

In a place filled with stories of heroism and sacrifice, none are more impactful, or more popular, that Russell Scott’s “In a place filled with stories of heroism and sacrifice, none are more impactful, or more popular, that Russell Scott’s.” Dr. Clay Mountcastle

8News first met Russell in 2017 when he told us about jumping 9,000 feet from his warplane decades ago. In a special WRIC segment, Scott flew a B-25 bomber similar to the one that was shot down in 1944.

RELATED: ‘I felt like I was 24 years old again’: Local WWII veteran, ex-POW returns to the skies in B-25

At this time, funeral arrangements for Scott are incomplete.

Stay with us for updates.