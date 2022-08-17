RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On July 6, the Richmond Police Department announced the department received an anonymous tip regarding plans for a potential mass shooting attack in Richmond at the Dogwood Dell. On Aug. 3, Richmond Prosecutors said they had no evidence Dogwood Dell was the specific target of the plot.

Since then, on Aug. 8, Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith said, “We are closing all discussion about the planned Fourth of July mass shooting.”

Just one week later, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, Smith agreed to sit for a one-on-one interview with 8News to discuss the miscommunication regarding the alleged mass shooting plot in Richmond. Smith said he wanted to bring the focus back to what he believes should be the main point.

“There is a lot of Monday morning quarterbacking taking place and criticism and, you know, that’s my job as the Chief of Police,” Smith said. “I get frustrated. And I think it’s rightly so when we overlook that this was a win for the City of Richmond. We won the game.”

However, questions remained as to why Richmond Police initially said Dogwood Dell was the intended target and then backtracked on the statement. Smith had answers to the miscommunicated information.

“I determined it was the Dogwood Dell from the facts; from the tipster; from the investigation; and my 30 years of experience,” Smith said during his interview with 8News. “This is what we do every day. If we have a rash of commercial burglaries, we put our resources where there are commercial businesses. We would not take those resources and put them into a residential area.”

To read more about the one-on-one interview with Smith, click BELOW: