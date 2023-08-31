RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After a deadly hospital shooting in May between two employees, the Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Police have announced the rollout of weapons detectors.

8News spoke with VCU Police Chief, John Venuti, about new safety measures that are in the works. Venuti says the May 10 shooting between two VCU Medical Employees was one factor that prompted this change.

“Weapons detection within health care environments is an emerging trend within health care. We visited other universities that had implemented weapons detection and looked for some lessons learned based on their implementation.”

As of Monday, Aug. 28, weapons detectors were installed at VCU’s Critical Care Hospital Visitor Entry and Gateway Ground Lobby.

“Prior to the machines being actually operational, we did two days of education,” Venuti said.

The training, according to Venuti, involved security personnel ensuring that visitors and patients knew what to expect.

According to VCU Medical, “all patients, team members and guests entering VCU Medical Center can expect to pass through the weapons screening upon arrival.”

Team members do not expect this new process to cause major interruptions. However, they are asking visitors to factor in a few extra minutes to their visit to allow for screening.

Phase 1 weapons detector locations and their expected installation date:

Gateway Ground Lobby and Critical Care Hospital (CCH) ground visitor entry — Aug. 28, 2023

North Hospital ground lobby and Ambulatory Care Center (ACC) valet main entry — Aug. 31, 2023

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU (CHoR) tower and pavilion — Sept. 5, 2023

Bridge connectors McGlothlin Medical Education Center (MMEC)-to-Main 1 & Sanger Hall-to-Nelson 2 — Sept. 5, 2023

Virginia Treatment Center for Children and CHoR Brook Road — Sept. 7, 2023

VCU Health Tappahannock Hospital & VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital –Sept. 11, 2023

VCU Health Adult Outpatient Pavilion — Sept. 18, 2023

D Deck — Sept. 18, 2023

A total of 22 systems were purchased costing around $418,000. So far, Venuti says the implementation process is running smoothly.

“We’re always looking at what we’re doing, whether or not adjustments need to be made,” Venuti said. “You know, I’ve spoken to several team members, I’ve spoken to several patients and visitors, and overall, everyone’s really, really positive.”

In addition to the installation of weapons detectors, VCU says they have also:

Reduced the number of entry access points at VCU Medical Center, Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU’s Children’s Pavilion and Children’s Tower and the Adult Outpatient Pavilion

Added more areas of badge-controlled access in appropriate areas

Upgraded the emergency management notification system

“I think a lot of times visitors may not be aware of the health system policy. And when they’re not aware of the policy, we inform them of the policy that weapons are not allowed,” Venuti said. “Obviously, at VCU Health, we have a police department. So if someone is in possession of a weapon and they are in violation of Virginia law, they get arrested.”

Implementation of the remaining various medical center locations will be staggered until completion on Sept. 18, 2023.