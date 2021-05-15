Weekend activities: Dominion Energy Riverrock is back with events ‘too many to count’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dominion Energy Riverrock is back this weekend and Richmonders hit the outdoors to participate in the events under the sun.

The event lasts through May 17 and is an outdoor sports and music festival where people can learn about all the activities you can do in the James River park system.









Riverrock photos by Tyler Thrasher

Pete Woody, the Communications Manager for Sports Backers, said the company partners with Dominion Energy to make the event possible.

He said, after a global pandemic, people have been craving the Richmond outdoor scene this year more than ever.

“Throughout the past year, people have gotten creative to figure out how to be active,” Woody said. “They discovered, or rediscovered, all the great outdoor opportunities we have here in Richmond. The goal of Dominion Energy Riverrock this year and every year is to celebrate that.”

The event last three days long and features music, events, and in-person competitions like mountain-biking, trail riding and kayaking.

Kawkeb Said walks around the city as part of her daily routine, and little did she know that today she would get kayak lessons in Brown’s Island.

“I was walking around. Every day, I walk this area,” Said explained. “I saw the sign and it says free kayaking today from nine to one. I figured, let me try it! I haven’t kayaked before.”

She said she may have found a new hobby.

“I’m coming tomorrow again to do it for free then after that I have to pay for it,” she said. “They got me hooked to it.”

If you are interested in participating in this year’s Riverrock, you can visit their website to find events suitable for you.