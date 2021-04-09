Weekly shooting death total rises to 6 in Richmond, Mayor Stoney releases statement

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Since Easter Sunday, six people have been shot and killed in the City of Richmond. Almost all of the victims have been teens and young adults, including local high school and university students.

On Friday afternoon Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney released a statement addressing the gun violence.

“This week we lost six Richmonders to gun violence. We lost six people who will be mourned. Six neighbors who will be missed. Six loved ones who cannot be replaced.

The Richmond Police Department is diligently investigating these tragedies. We will do whatever we can to bring the perpetrators to justice, in honor of these Richmonders and for the safety of our city.

This week is a somber and heartbreaking reminder of the devastation gun violence creates in our community. It’s a crisis we must confront head on, boldly addressing root cases, so that every Richmonder can live their life to the fullest, regardless of where in our city they may live.”