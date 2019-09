RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Weezie’s Kitchen, a restaurant in Carytown, will be closed “until further notice” due to a fire that was allegedly sparked by a cigarette. The fire reportedly spread from the restaurant’s dumpster to its walk-in.

The news was shared on Weezie’s Kitchen’s Facebook page:

Hi all, looks like someone threw a cigarette into our dumpster out back and caught it on fire, it caught our walk-in on fire also. We will be closed until further notice, stay tuned for updates. Posted by Weezie's Kitchen on Sunday, September 1, 2019

