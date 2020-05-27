‘We’re absolutely ready to go’: RVA restaurants prepare for phase one reopening

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Restaurants are planning for outdoor dining once again.

The preparation comes on the heels of Mayor Levar Stoney’s announcement for the city’s phase one reopening phase, with restrictions on places of worship, salons and barbershops.

“We’re just excited to do what we do, and what we know how to do, and what we love to do,” said Home Team Grill owner Mark Overby. “And that’s serve customers and be part of our community.”

A phase one reopening was teased two weeks ago but ultimately didn’t happen per the request of the mayor. The decision hurt owner Overby and his restaurant, Home Team Grill in Richmond.

“Just to find out in the 11th hour that we weren’t going to have that opportunity. It was difficult for us,” Overby said.

Overby and staff understood that the decision gave the restaurant an opportunity to prepare for Richmond’s phase one reopening, which Mayor Stoney has requested a modified version be approved by Governor Northam. In response, the governor said “I believe the capital city should operate under the same provisions that will apply to all 138 Virginia localities starting Friday.”

“We’re absolutely ready to go,” Overby said. “We’ve covered about every basis I think we can to make sure our guests are safe and comfortable in our dining facility.”

Things like more hand sanitizing stations, new tables that are easier to clean and socially-distanced with barriers in place are just some of the ways the Home Team Grill in Richmond hopes to keep customers safe.

With a short week, for a Friday reopening. Overby says they’re still waiting to get supplies.

“We’re going to do all of the things we can to order product at the last minute, just to be sure that this is the way we move forward,” Overby said. “I hope we do, but if we can’t, I totally understand.”

Mayor Stoney’s office hasn’t said when phase one will start for Richmond. Gov. Northam said in a letter to Stoney that it should begin Friday with no special provisions.

When it does, Home Team says the restaurant will be working under reservation only.

LATEST HEADLINES: