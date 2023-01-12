RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — People living in Gilpin Court say they have been living in fear for months after dozens of doors were removed from their homes. 8News reached out to the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) who said they intended to replace the doors but have been delayed.

According to residents, the back doors — which lead to common areas in the building — were taken off in November. As many as 57 doors were removed from units on Hickory Street, Saint Paul Street and West Charity Street.

(Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)

Flyers that were handed out on Wednesday, Jan. 11, to impacted residents. (Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)

(Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)

(Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)

According to RRHA, the doors were removed because the poor condition they were in posed a health and safety risk to residents. However, according to the authority, the manufacturer providing new doors reported a delay and the replacements never arrived.

Sparkle Taylor — a seven-year Gilpin Court resident — said removing her back door stripped away her sense of safety and security.

“We’ve had a lot of crime go up in the area recently,” Taylor said. “We’ve had a lot of different things happen. And to create a situation where we’re less safe than before — where I’m from they call that a setup from the getup.”

Taylor told 8News she has been using trash bins to create a barrier between the outside and the inside of her unit.

The RRHA says that new doors are scheduled to arrive by Feb. 13. The doors will have a panic bar feature which means they will automatically close when someone exits.

CEO Steven Nesmith was unavailable for an interview at the time of this reporting, however, RRHA released the following statement: