‘We’re out here lost’: Richmond woman loses everything in apartment fire days before Christmas

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond family is devastated after coming home to find their apartment and everything in it destroyed by fire.

This, after a multiple-alarm fire broke out in two units at Wynwood Apartments Saturday night.

One neighbor tells 8News in all of his years in law enforcement and his tours in the U.S. Marine Corps, he’s never seen an apartment fire like this.

“When the fire department got here, it was fully engulfed,” Joey Seidell, who lives next door to the two buildings that caught on fire, said. “The fire was so bright, it was so engulfed that it was actually causing a daylight experience in the parking lot.”

Seidell, a 15-year resident of Wynwood Apartments, says there’s one reason he’s alive today.

“Grace of God, that’s all I can say. If that fire truck was not at that spot, at that time with that water cannon on the top, totally different story today,” he told 8News.

Although no one died or was injured, Saturday night’s fire left those like Ariel Noble devastated after she and her family lost all their belongings.

“We get a call today, and this is what happened. We got a call our house was on fire, and it’s almost Christmastime,” Noble said.

Ring footage shows the shock on neighbors’ faces as the apartments were fully engulfed in flames. (Photo: Joseph Seidell)

They happened to be at her aunt’s house over the weekend and came back to find her belongings burned.

“We’re out here lost, don’t know what to do, nowhere to go, or anything,” she cried.

Seidell, whose apartment was untouched by the flames, jumped out of the shower to that loud knock Saturday night and billows of smoke and ash coming from next door.

Moments after the Richmond Fire Department arrived at 7:58 p.m., Seidell says he saw a neighbor using the fire hose to tame the blaze.

“You can look up in apartment C, above where it started, you can see right into the next building because the fire wall got totally destroyed,” Seidell said. “The fire was that intense.”

Seidell believes eight families were displaced due to the fire.

However, she says she didn’t even know about the fire until she saw it on the news. Seidell says no one contacted her to let her know the building where she lives had caught on fire. In fact, 8News’ reporter on scene was the one who helped get Seidell in touch with the American Red Cross for assistance.

“We found out on the news. We found out on the news,” she cried.

According to the Richmond Fire Department’s Twitter account, there is heavy fire and smoke damage, but the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

