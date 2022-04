RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has arrested a suspect connected to a bank robbery on Broad Street.

On April 11, at 2:22 p.m., police were called to a bank robbery in the 3500 block of West Broad Street.

Officers arrested 37-year-old Jason Sharpe shortly after. He was taken into custody without incident with the assistance of multiple agencies and detectives.

The money stolen from the bank was also recovered during the arrest.