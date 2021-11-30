West Broad Street DMV closed Saturday, Dec. 4

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles said their 2300 West Broad St. location will be closed this Saturday due to the annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade.

The Richmond DMV said they are positioned at the beginning of the parade route, and because of the expected large volume of vehicle and pedestrian traffic, access to the building will be severely impacted.

According to parade organizers, many roads will be closed throughout the day Saturday including sections of Broad Street, Leigh Street, and DMV Drive.

Customers will still be able to access the online portal, and other open locations including: