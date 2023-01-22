RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A popular restaurant and bar near Virginia Commonwealth University’s campus will be closing near the end of January.

According to a post on its Facebook page, Postbellum, located on the 1300 block of West Main Street, announced that it will close its doors for the final time on the night of Sunday, Jan. 29.

The restaurant and bar, which has been in business since 2013, specializes in “postbellum,” or post-Civil War, recipes and cooking techniques.

According to the post, any outstanding coupons or gift certificates will be redeemable at Postbellum’s two sister restaurants, Station 2 on the 2000 block of East Main Street and Oak & Apple on the 1800 block of East Main Street.