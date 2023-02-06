RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers looking to spend time in Scott’s Addition this weekend are asked to plan ahead as part of West Broad Street will be closed.

According to the City of Richmond Department of Public Works, the westbound lanes of West Broad Street between North Sheppard Street and North Arthur Ashe Boulevard will be closed from 4 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12.

Drivers looking to travel west on West Broad Street through the area should turn left on Arthur Ashe Boulevard, turn right on Monument Avenue, turn right on North Sheppard Street and left on West Broad Street.

The closure is taking place so that a crane can set up a tower crane at 2820 West Broad Street. The Pulse bus lane will remain open.