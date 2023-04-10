RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond City Council members and Mayor Levar Stoney are expected to pass a resolution Monday night officially declaring a housing crisis in the City of Richmond.

The declaration was introduced on March 27, and would go into effect immediately if passed.

But what does it actually do?

“This housing declaration crisis lets folks know that we are making this a priority,” Councilwoman Ann-Frances Lambert, a co-patron of the resolution, told 8News Monday before the council’s meeting. “We are putting our teeth in the game. We’re putting our money where our month is to be able to address it. It is going to take an all-hands-on-deck approach.”

But Virginia Poverty Law Center (VPLC) Director of Housing Advocacy Christie Marra said serious housing issues in Richmond are not new.

“We’ve had a housing crisis since I started at Legal Aid 31 years ago,” she said. “High evictions, poor conditions that don’t get remedied, a lack of, just, affordable housing in places where people can get jobs. That’s not a new crisis.”

What is new, though, Marra said, is the trend of corporate landlords coming into Virginia from out of state and buying up lower income housing complexes.

“They see a good investment opportunity. But to maximize their profits, what they seem to be doing is wanting to clean house, wanting to make sure the tenants that stay are able to pay higher rents, moving tenants out to make some renovations, mostly,” she said. “The other thing that’s new is the incredible lack of starter homes. The inventory of homes that are available under $200,000 for sale is virtually nonexistent.”

Additionally, Marra said she would like to see more funding for both the local and state housing trust fund — to be used for rental assistance and to make more units available — and establishing a fund and right to legal counsel for tenants facing eviction in the City of Richmond.

“That is something that the city can do now,” she said. “They have money that they put into an Eviction Diversion Program. But, because of the requirements put into the eviction diversion framework by the state legislature a number of years ago, there aren’t a lot of people who qualify for that, and so it’s not really helping many people.”

Marra added that, consistently, VPLC sees an overlap between the highest evictors and those with code enforcement issues.

“In other states that have a warranty of habitability defense, that tenant can raise the poor conditions, the landlord’s failure to live up to their end of the bargain as a defense to nonpayment of rent,” she said. “That lowers eviction rates. We don’t have that here. We need it.”

The City of Richmond’s housing crisis declaration, however, primarily details the scope of housing issues in the city, and recognizes efforts that have already been made to address them. For example, the resolution notes that “86 percent of extremely low-income renters in the Commonwealth of Virginia and in the city of Richmond and the surrounding area are paying more than 30 percent of their income on housing costs.” The resolution further states that there is a 23,320-unit shortage of for-sale and for-rent residences for Richmond and the surrounding area.

“A lot of things are still being discussed,” Lambert said. “Folks got to understand things don’t happen overnight. When we pass this budget, that budget is for July 1, 2023. So, that’s when funds get to be spent. The existing funds right now are being spent.”

Through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the resolution cites that $10 million of a total $20 million has been released, resulting in more than 1,000 new affordable rental units in Richmond. More recently, on March 27, the city was awarded $14 million in federal funding for the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) to modernize and maintain affordable housing in Richmond.

City of Richmond budget conversations are still ongoing, but the housing crisis declaration resolution also notes support for budget proposals for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023, and ending June 30, 2024:

$50,000 over five years in the Capital Improvement Plan

$500,000 for the “Alternative Homes” project

$1,400,000 for a first-time homebuyers down payment assistance program for city employees

$1,750,000 for a permanent year-round emergency shelter

$800,000 for the Eviction Diversion Program

Similar to some pandemic-era emergency declarations, the resolution further includes language regarding the support of City Council, the mayor and city administration to use “all necessary tools within the City’s authority, to the extent permitted by law, to alleviate this crisis and meet the City’s housing goals.” Moreover, if passed, the resolution calls for the creation of an Affordable House Commission “that would bring together public, private, and philanthropic” partners.

“We’re doing a lot of things to help developers who are building these homes,” Lambert said. We fixed our permit process. We knew that was one of the crutches that our city was facing when it came to development. So, that has been back on track. We’ve dealt with that backlog. So, we’re looking at all things that are going to help us move forward, and really building more affordable homes here in the city.”

But Marra cautioned against the mix of private influence.

“Looking at a similar program at the federal level, the Rental Assistance Demonstration project, we know that once you pull in private investment, it changes the nature of the public housing, such that, often, you no longer have indefinite affordability requirements,” she said. “While many of our properties are run by nonprofits, many are run by private folks who are very much for-profit, and so, that’s just something else that’s on the horizon, and we need to figure out how to deal with it.”