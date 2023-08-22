RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Are you new to the city? Here’s what you need to know about Richmond’s First Friday festivities!

First Fridays are a monthly celebration of art and culture along Broad Street in the Arts District that many galleries, non-profits, restaurants, shops and vendors participate in.

Attendees at First Fridays enjoy live music and performances, art exhibits, happy hour specials, sales in local stores and more! Events begin at 5 p.m. on the first Friday of each month.

Residents and visitors can attend the next RVA First Friday on Sept. 1.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

For more information on participating locations and parking, you can visit Richmond Art District’s website. You can also stay up-to-date with RVA First Fridays on their Facebook page.