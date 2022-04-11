RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With opening night just one day away, the Richmond Flying Squirrels baseball team has announced the stadium’s bag policy for the 2022 season.

The team announced the stadium’s 2022 policy on Twitter Monday morning, citing a Minor League Baseball policy.

“The MiLB policy allows for small non-clear clutch bags measuring 5″x 7″x 3/4″ or under, as well as clear bags to allow people to still bring necessities,” the baseball team said in a Twitter post. “We appreciate your understanding in our efforts to keep our fans safe.”

The Squirrels’ policy will allow for larger clear bags at the Diamond, but approved bags may not exceed 16″ x 16″ x 8″. Non-clear bags must be no larger than the size of an average handheld wallet, with dimensions of 7″ x 5″ or smaller.

Per the team’s Twitter, the policy will not allow backpacks, purses, grocery bags, camera bags, mesh bags, drawstring bags, duffel bags or patterned totes. The policy will allow for medical and diaper bags.

