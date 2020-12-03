What steps is Richmond taking to prepare for COVID-19 vaccinations?

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond and Henrico Health District plans to use what they have learned from community testing sites to guide them when the COVID-19 vaccine is available for the general public.

“Everything that we have done in terms of COVID testing and mass flu vaccinations has been learning opportunities to how we are going to roll out mass COVID vaccinations,” Director of the Richmond and Henrico Health District, Dr. Danny Avula said during a press conference Thursday morning.

Once the vaccine is available to everyone, Dr. Avula said they will conduct community vaccination sites like they have been doing for COVID-19 testing.

As of now, Dr. Avula said the health department is actively planning for the vaccine to be in Richmond the week of December 14. The initial vaccine doses will go to healthcare workers including, doctors, nurses, but also dietary staff, custodial staff and hospital housekeeping staff, otherwise known as “Tier 1-A.”

Avula said that as they have done their initial planning for who falls under “Tier 1-A” in the Richmond region they found that this is about 50-60,000 people.

“The way that the vaccine will be initially distributed will be directly to health systems and because we have three large health systems here that will be a largely big piece of the pie,” Dr. Avula explained.

Richmond is also working to secure freezers to help store the Pfizer vaccine correctly.

Dr. Avula predicts that the supply of vaccines available will start to increase around February as more manufacturers get their approval.

“I think that we will be really focused on those high risk individuals for the next two months,” Dr. Avula said.

The director also mentioned that the vaccine doses arriving in Virginia will also be distributed to pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens. Dr. Avula said that long-term care facilities entered into pharmacy agreements with the federal government.

A small percentage of vaccine doses will also go to the health departments who will be able to vaccinate healthcare providers who aren’t fully affiliated with large health systems.

“The Richmond region is probably 8 to 12 percent of the total state population, so that’s how I am ballparking, but there is going to be a big gap. And some of that gap will be addressed by the reality that not everyone is ready to get vaccinated,” Dr. Avula said.

Dr. Avula anticipates that even among healthcare workers and long-term care residents we are going to see up to 50 or 60 percent uptake.

The Richmond and Henrico Health Department is also focusing their efforts on planning how they will build trust in communities who are distrusting of mass vaccinations.

Dr. Avula said he is concerned for Black and Latino communities — two groups that have been hit disproportionally by COVID-19– but is hopeful that community testing sites and the health department’s investments into community contract tracers will continue to garner the trust needed to help high-risk people get vaccinated.

“We have this scenario, where you have got a population, again, because of our history that is going to be more hesitant about the vaccine. That same population is actually at higher risk because of underlying conditions, because of the types of work they engage in. They are at higher risk to get COVID and have serious complications of COVID. So you got these two things waring against each other,” Dr. Avula said in response to a question about equity.