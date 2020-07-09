What Confederate symbol is coming down next?

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — More Confederate monuments could be coming down today as the city works to meet their goal of removing nearly a dozen Confederate symbols by the end of this week.

Right now, crews have blocked off parts of Monument Avenue near Belmont Avenue. A source told 8News the globe that was left where the Matthew Fontaine Maury statue once sat will be taken down.

Crews surround the Maury statue on Monument Avenue around 7 a.m. on July 9, 2020. (Photo: 8News Delaney Hall)

On Wednesday, a number of Confederate symbols were taken from their pedestals. Richmond removed parts of the Jeff Davis Statue from Monument Avenue just hours after they removed the massive 17-foot-tall Confederate Soldiers and Sailors statue in Libby Hill.

So far the following Confederate symbols have been removed from the city:

The mayor’s office has not released an official timeline of removals.

On July 6, Mayor Stoney tweeted out a link to a fundraiser asking for the community’s help to cover removal costs. It is estimated that it will cost the city $1.8 million. So far the “Move the Monuments” fundraiser has more than $23,000.