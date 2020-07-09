What Confederate symbol is coming down next?

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — More Confederate monuments could be coming down today as the city works to meet their goal of removing nearly a dozen Confederate symbols by the end of this week.
Right now, crews have blocked off parts of Monument Avenue near Belmont Avenue. A source told 8News the globe that was left where the Matthew Fontaine Maury statue once sat will be taken down.
On Wednesday, a number of Confederate symbols were taken from their pedestals. Richmond removed parts of the Jeff Davis Statue from Monument Avenue just hours after they removed the massive 17-foot-tall Confederate Soldiers and Sailors statue in Libby Hill.
So far the following Confederate symbols have been removed from the city:
- Stonewall Jackson
- Matthew Fontaine Maury
- Cannon sitting atop a pedestal just west of the Arthur Ashe memorial
- Cannon near the statue memorializing the President of the Confederacy Jefferson Davis
- J.E.B. Stuart
- Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Statue
- Jeff Davis Monument
The mayor’s office has not released an official timeline of removals.
On July 6, Mayor Stoney tweeted out a link to a fundraiser asking for the community’s help to cover removal costs. It is estimated that it will cost the city $1.8 million. So far the “Move the Monuments” fundraiser has more than $23,000.