RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Run Richmond is happening tomorrow and the event will close several roads and create multiple no parking zones in the City of Richmond.

Drivers can expect changes to happen between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday.

The two different courses of the race will start and finish at Kanawha Plaza on East Byrd Street. This street will be closed starting at 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Several road closures and no parking zones will be implemented throughout the City of Richmond on Saturday , Sept. 17. Map courtesy of Richmond Police Department.

Richmond Police said that frequently traveled areas like the 14th Street Bridge, parts of East Main Street, several streets in Shockoe Bottom and the T. Tyler Potterfield footbridge to Brown’s Island will all be closed.

Multiple roads from South 5th Street to Jackson Ward will be closed as well.

Drivers also may face difficult parking, as several spots throughout the City will turn into no parking zones starting at midnight and remaining closed to parking until the race is over.

A full list of road closures and no parking zones can be found at 8News’ Run Richmond traffic guide.