What should the City of Richmond do with $25 million in casino funds? Here’s how you can weigh in

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There’s still time to give your thoughts on what the City of Richmond should do with more than $25.5 million in casino payments if the ONE Casino+Resort is built.

If the resort casino passes the referendum in November, ONE Casino will pay the city up-front. There will be a community meeting tonight at the Hickory Hill Community Center for residents to give their feedback.

An online survey is also open until September 6.

Sam Schwartzkopf, Communications and Policy Analyst with the city of Richmond, says so far, 190 people have responded to the online survey.

City leaders held a virtual meeting last week to go over preliminary results.

Preliminary results show residents want the money to go towards school-related projects and walking infrastructure projects. Those who responded also ranked a new facility for 911 operators in the Broad Rock neighborhood of high importance.

During Wednesday’s meeting, Schwartzkopf says city leaders will go over results so far and attendees will be put in smaller groups to ask questions and offer feedback.

The community meeting will be at the Hickory Hill Community Center (3000 E Belt Blvd, Richmond, VA 23234) at 6 p.m. Attendees are asked to wear a mask.