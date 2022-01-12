What streets will be closed in downtown Richmond for MLK and Lobby Day?

The Richmond Police Department announced there will be a number of street closures and no parking zones enforced for Lobby Day and Martin Luther King Jr. Day. (Map: RPD)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department announced there will be a number of street closures and no parking zones enforced for Lobby Day and Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

RPD said any cars in the no parking zones will be towed, and those who live or work in the area so plan accordingly.

Here are the no parking zones, which will be enforced from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 17:

E. Broad St. between N. 5th & N. 14th St.

N. 8th St. between E. Broad & Main St.

N. 9th St. between E. Broad & Main St.

E. Grace St. between N. 8th & 9th St.

E. Franklin St. between N. 8th & 9th St.

E. Main Str. between N. 8th & 14th St.

N. 12th St. between E. Main & Bank St.

N. 14th St. between E. Broad & Main St.

The following streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 17:

900-1300 Blk. E. Main St. between N. 9th & 14th St.

800 Blk. E. Grace St. between N. 8th & 9th St.

Bank St. between 12th & 14th St.

S. 10th St. between E. Main & Cary St.

S. 12th St. between E. Main & Cary St.

S. 13th St. between E. Main & Cary St.

Below is a map of the no parking zones and street closures:

(Map: RPD)

RPD added information is subject to change and additional streets may be temporarily closed as needed. This information will be posted on its Twitter.

The department also wanted to remind people that it is illegal to carry firearms or explosive materials within the Capitol of Virginia, Capitol Square and the adjacent surrounding area. They said signs stating this will be placed in areas where people may gather.