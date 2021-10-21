What streets will be closed on Saturday in Richmond for political rally at VCU

The rally will take place between noon and 3 p.m. on Oct. 23, but these traffic restrictions will take place before and after the event. (Graphic from the Richmond Police Department)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department announced that several roads will be closed and no parking areas will be put in place for the political rally with former President Barack Obama and Terry McAuliffe at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Monroe Park campus on Saturday.

Here are the streets which will have no parking from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday

1000 block of Grove Avenue between North Harrison and North Linden streets

900 block of Park Avenue between North Harrison and North Linden streets

00 block of North Harrison Street between Park Avenue and West Main Street

00 block of South Harrison Street between West Main and West Cary streets

800 and 900 blocks of West Franklin Street between North Harrison and North Laurel streets

Cathedral, North Cathedral and South Cathedral Place

Here are the streets which will be closed to traffic from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday: