What to do this fall in the Richmond area

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s the first day of fall! Do you need ideas on how to spend the new season?

Don’t worry 8News has got you covered with some of the most popular things to do around the Richmond area.

Carter Mountain Orchard

Apples are now in season. Stop by and pick your own apples at Carter Mountain Orchard.

It’s a nice place to visit with some friends and enjoy an amazing view. You can also sample or purchase Bold Rock Hard Cider straight from the Bold Rock Cellar.

Don’t forget to get some apple cider donuts to go!

Check out their fruit availability chart and events here.

Virginia State Fair

There are 4 days left until the Virginia State Fair opens! Celebrate Virginia with livestock competitions, music performances and the demolition derby.

The state fair brings many attractions to the Commonwealth including the Street Drum Corps and Xtreme Chinese Acrobats.

Adult admission tickets are $12 and youth admission tickets are $10. Tickets can be purchased in advance at Public Super Markets.

The fair runs from September 27 to October 6.

Find the fair hours here.

Layman Family Farm

Get lost in a corn maze or take a wagon ride to a pumpkin patch at the Layman Family Farm in Blue Ridge.

The farm is located at 1815 Mountain View Church Road. Their fall festival runs from September 21 to November 9.

To buy tickets, click here.

Festivals, festivals, festivals

Richmond Folk Festival

This year’s festival is happening from October 11 to October 13 Downtown at Richmond’s historic waterfront.

There will be many food vendors on-site and many well-known performers.

The Festival is free!

Jackson Ward’s 2nd Street Festival

The 2nd Street Festival returns for its 31st anniversary Saturday-Sunday, October 5-6 to the historical Jackson Ward neighborhood.

The kick-off is scheduled for Saturday, Sept 28 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Hippodrome Theater at 528 N. 2nd Street.

Find more information here.

Scott’s Addition Pumpkin Festival

This fall family-friendly festival will take place on Saturday, October 19 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be live music from local bands, ‘delicious fall treats and the best craft beer from local breweries.’ The festival also has a costume contest for kids.

The event is free. Don’t miss it.