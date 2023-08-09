Watercolor rendering of future collaborative space on the library’s lower level. (Photo courtesy of the University of Richmond)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The University of Richmond has begun a significant expansion project for the Boatwright Memorial Library.

The renovations will include:

Creating new spaces, including an enclosed atrium with increased natural light

Making the library more accessible from the lower lake level

Providing better access to spaces such as the Book Arts Studio, the Rare Books & Archival Collections and the Lora Robins Gallery

Preparing space within the library for the future home of the new Carole and Marcus Weinstein Learning Center

Relocating and expanding the existing café

The expansion project is expected to add an additional 7,500 square feet to the building’s 164,700 square footage.

While the library has undergone multiple improvements over recent years, this most recent renovation began in May 2023 and is expected to be finished in spring 2025.