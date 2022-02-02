What to expect in Richmond’s new ‘Innovation District’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Big changes are coming to downtown Richmond. A plan for the city center is officially moving forward and the Richmond Coliseum will be one of the first things to go.

At a recent meeting, Richmond’s city council formally approved the “City Center Innovation District Small Area Plan.” It sets the stage for the next steps, including tearing the Coliseum down.

“This is the core of our city. It should be the densest area of the city. Right now we have parking lots, parking garages, and an empty coliseum,” said Sharon Ebert, the Deputy Chief Administrative Officer (DCAO) overseeing economic and community development for the city.

The new vision for the city center is a so-called innovation district, “where people connect. That means you have to be able to live there, work there, shop there, eat there, and play there,” Ebert said.

After the controversial Navy Hill arena proposal got scrapped in 2019, the city council told leaders like Ebert to begin looking into a project like this one. Because Henrico County is planning an arena as part of its “Green City” project, Ebert said Richmond decided that it “didn’t make sense to do two arenas so close to each other.”

Renderings show us that we can expect a hotel, plaza, housing, office buildings, grocery store, park, and more. “We’re trying to create an environment where you can do it all,” Ebert said.



She added that demolishing the 50-year-old building will be one of the first steps on the ground, but that the city will be seeking a developer to pay for it. “We don’t want that to be a burden to the taxpayers in the city. It’s going to cost somewhere, we believe, between $8 million to $10 million dollars.”

After requests for offers likely to go out this spring, Ebert cautiously estimated we could have a finished product in about five to seven years.