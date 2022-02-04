What voter district will you be in? Richmond to hold public map drawing meetings

Three of Richmond’s electoral districts have large population deviations that must be corrected during the City Council’s upcoming redistricting process.

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Richmond City Council has announced the dates and times of three public meetings in which they will discuss the drawing of new voter districts.

This comes a few weeks after City Council held two open meetings to inform the public about the redistricting process.

The first meeting will take place Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 6 p.m., the second will take place Thursday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. and the last will be Friday, Feb. 11 at 12 p.m. All three meetings are accessible by Zoom by following the link attached to each date.

The council also announced that Richmond’s population numbers have been updated and adjusted in order to comply with the Code of Virginia.

The recent law change that prompted Virginia’s population numbers to be adjusted requires that population statistics used to redraw district boundaries reflect those who are incarcerated in federal prisons as well as state and local jails.

According to the updated population numbers, the city has 228,501 residents. The “ideal” population of each of the nine districts in order to achieve perfectly even districts is 25,389. The goal for each district is to deviate from that “ideal” number by no more than 5%

With the newly adjusted numbers, however, the city’s districts have even more inconsistency than they did before. Richmond’s 2nd voter district is 7.37% above 25,389 and the 3rd district is 11% under. As population numbers naturally change over time, the redrawing of Richmond’s voter districts every ten years keeps them proportional.

The 30-day public comment period on the new map’s draft will begin Tuesday, March 1 and the new map will take effect Thursday, May 26. Richmond residents are encouraged to contact their City Council member if they have questions or comments about the redistricting process.