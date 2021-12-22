What’s in the box? Take a look inside the time capsule found in the Robert E. Lee Monument

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Over 130 years after being buried inside the pedestal, the a time capsule from inside the Robert E. Lee Monument has finally been opened — and 8News was there to see what was in the box. Historical conservationists retrieved three books, an envelope and a coin from inside.

It took hours for experts to carefully open the lead box on Wednesday. The conservationists started pulling items from inside at around 3 p.m., after starting the process before noon. They used small and delicate tools to work their way around the box’s edges and eventually remove the top.

Crews uncovered the capsule on Friday while taking the monument’s pedestal down. Crews searched for it in September but were unable to find it, despite removing chunks of the pedestal and digging feet under the base.

The time capsule was opened by historic preservation experts at the Department of Historic Resources lab on Kensington Avenue in Richmond.

The box is 4 inches high, by 8 inches wide, by 11-and-a-half inches deep. It was confirmed to be made of lead.

A conservation team used a portable X-ray fluorescence machine to analyze the materials from which the box was made.

Governor Ralph Northam made a stop by to check on the progress. (Via 8News livestream)

Here is what they found:

A small camera was inserted into a corner of the box after enough of the lead casing was stripped away. Governor Ralph Northam tweeted photos from inside the box.

Time capsule update: It is not open yet, but a surgical camera shows something inside—looks like a book! pic.twitter.com/0Q845JYohS — Governor Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) December 22, 2021

The conservation team continued to make steady progress. The photo below is from 2:30 p.m. when most of the top casing was cut open.

Once the box was opened the first item found inside was a book. Conservationists carefully placed a hard object under the book and removed it slowly.

A time capsule retrieved from the Robert E. Lee Monument in Richmond. (Screengrab from 8News)

After removing the book that obscured the rest of the box’s contents, they did not find the 60 items that were expected. Instead, the box’s total contents were three books, an envelope and a coin.

The items had sustained some water damage but came out mostly intact.

One of the books appears to be an almanac from 1875, but the title is unclear.

Historical accounts indicated that the time capsule they were looking for was in fact made of copper, not lead, and was under the base of the pedestal, not the tower. Now, some state officials and experts believe this may not have been the same box but a different one altogether.