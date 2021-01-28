‘What’s next?’: 8News’ political analyst highlights priorities for Mayor Stoney’s second term amid COVID-19 diagnosis

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– Residents were expecting to hear Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney’s State of the City address Thursday, but it has been postponed after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Mayor Stoney was sworn in for a second term earlier this month, joined by new faces in City Council and on the School Board.

Richard Meagher is an 8News Political Analyst and Political Science Professor at Randolph Macon College. According to Meagher, Stoney was elected with 30-40% of the vote.

“What has the Mayor learned from his previous term and what’s going to happen next in the city? What are the priorities for the city?” Meagher asked.

In his next term, Meagher believes Mayor Stoney must focus on land use and development, underlying issues in policing, racism and discrimination, the city’s school system and the Coronavirus pandemic.

In 2017, Stoney proposed the Navy Hill project. The multi-million dollar development would have built a new arena downtown. City Councilmembers ultimately shut the proposal down in February of last year.

“It’s not the only thing that the Mayor did or worked on but it was certainly the centerpiece of his agenda and priorities,” Meagher said.

Now, a similar ordeal is ahead with a potential casino proposal.

Meagher said he thinks the Mayor showed great leadership while dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in the city. In addition, a period of unrest took place last Summer, as protests over racial inequalities consumed the city.

“2020 was the year of Black Lives Matter. It was the year of movement, action and protests in the city of Richmond. That hasn’t gone away,” Meagher said.

Meagher told 8News, negotiating between protestors who felt a lack of support and residents who feel that the Mayor did not crack down hard enough on protesters, will be a challenge for Stoney moving forward.

“The Mayor was not as present as he had been in the previous years.,” Meagher said. “Those sympathetic to the Mayor argue that he was in between a rock and a hard place trying to please the Police Department and at the same time, support protestors and their concerns. I don’t think there was a strong leadership in the city.”

During his first term, Mayor Stoney focused on a number of other initiatives like his meals tax increase for schools and the building of new schools. Meagher calls these initiatives “smaller wins to move the ball forward.”

“They weren’t about transforming downtown,” Meagher said. “They weren’t about reshaping the city and he proposed a number of those in his campaign last year, things like an experiment with basic income, an affordable housing fund and i think that’s the kind of stuff that makes change,”

Mayor Stoney previously told 8News he planned to focus on the disparities between white and minority residents through education. He said he also wanted to transform public housing and take additional steps to generate more black and brown homeowners.

The State of the City address will now take place virtually on Thursday, Feb. 11.