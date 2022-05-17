RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” is going on tour across North America and will be making a stop at Richmond’s Dominion Energy Center for an 8 p.m. show on Thursday, September 22.

The show will take place in the Carpenter Theatre within the Dominion Energy Center, allowing Richmond fans the opportunity to experience America’s Game® in person.

Ticket prices start at $29.50 and go on sale Friday, May 20 at 10:00 a.m. They can be purchased in person in-person at the box office located at 6 North Laurel Street, over the phone at 804-814-3849 or online here.

Guests can also audition to go on stage where they will be able to spin a replica of the iconic wheel and get an opportunity to solve the tour’s puzzle board; winning prizes such as $10,000, a trip to Paris, a trip to Hawaii and more.

Audience members will also have a chance to be randomly selected to win cash and prizes.

“Partnering with Sony to take America’s Game on the tour is an honor for Right Angle,” stated Right

Angle Entertainment co-Founder, Justin Sudds. “This game has a fan base that spans generations and

we can’t wait to bring it to theaters across North America giving fans the chance to live the dream of

spinning the Wheel and winning big live on stage!”

Hosts for the tour will be announced in the coming weeks and dates for the 2023 calendar year will be announced in the coming months. “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” is a live touring production and is not for broadcast.