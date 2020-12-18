Wheels up! Richmond International Airport now offers direct flights to Los Angeles on Jet Blue

Ribbon cutting this morning to mark the first ever transcontinental flight from Richmond to LA. (Photo: 8News Delaney Hall)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Today marks a historic day for the Richmond International Airport! Jet Blue is now offering direct flights from Richmond to the west coast.

Officials said this is something that has been in the making for 20 years. The first transcontinental flight from Richmond to Los Angeles was celebrated this morning with a ribbon-cutting.

Jet Blue and RIC announced the flights back in September. Jet Blue is also offering flights out of Richmond to Las Vegas and Tampa. The first direct flight to Las Vegas begins on Sunday.

This is a “use it of lose it” service so airport officials are asking the public to book flights so the service can stay in Richmond.