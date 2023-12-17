RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — When can residents in the Central Virginia area expect rain to end?

According to 8News Weather Specialist Tyler Hall, residents can expect rain to end between 5 and 9 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 18.

The total rainfall will range from one to three inches, with an isolated three to four inches that could possibly accumulate.

As of Sunday, Dec. 17, torrential downpours have placed areas of Central Virginia under a flood watch. Drivers are advised to turn their cars around when encountering flooded roads.