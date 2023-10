RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Next year’s schedule for the NASCAR Cup Series has been announced, with two races hosted at Richmond Raceway.

NASCAR enthusiasts can watch the Toyota Owners 400 at 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 31 at Richmond Raceway.

In addition, the Cook Out 400 will be hosted at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11 at the raceway.

To see the full schedule, fans can visit NASCAR’s website.