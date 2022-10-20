Richmond Police at the scene of a fatal shooting on the 2200 block of North 23rd Street. (Photo: Olivia Jaiquith, 8News)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Residents of Richmond’s East End are speaking out after another person was shot in killed in their neighborhood.

According to the Richmond Police Department, a male victim was found dead with a gunshot wound on North 23rd Street, near Fairfield Court in Richmond’s East End on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Fairfield Court residents told 8News the person who was shot was found in a trash can.

8News has reached out to Richmond Police to confirm this information, they said they’re still investigating.

2200 North 23rd Street in Richmond

Meanwhile, Fairfield Court residents are saying it’s not the time for talk from the city, but rather for action.

“It’s sickening, because it’s like, where’s the public outcry?” Said Treasure Salaam, a mother of four who lives on North 23rd Street. “Violence is a public health issue, but where are the faces? Where are the people? Where are the programs?”

There have been more than 45 homicides in Richmond this year. In September, the city announced that $1.9 million will go towards reducing violence — particularly gun violence — in the community. Salaam said, at this point, she hasn’t heard anything come from this.

“I believe there are good methods that sound good, but if you don’t have dedicated people out there doing the work, that really have passion and love for the community, all those efforts are going to be wasted.”

8News has reached out to Richmond Police to inquire about last month’s announcement and is waiting for a response.