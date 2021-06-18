Where are the worst drivers? Your hunch is right – Richmond ranks 5th worst in the nation

RICHMOND, Va. (WIRC) — Do you ever feel like Richmond has the absolute worst drivers? Well, that’s almost correct.

A recent list by Quote Wizard ranks cities based on how good, or bad, their drivers are. The company said it analyzed 2 million car insurance quotes from the nation’s 70 largest cities for the ranking. They looked at factors including accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs and traffic citations.

Richmond ranks fifth for having the worst drivers in the country and second-worst for DUIs. This is a huge jump – the River City ranked 10th worst in 2019.

Virginia Beach just barely missed the top 10 with Quote Wizard ranking its drivers 11th worst in the country. They are also the 11th worst for DUIs.

Topping the list is Omaha, Nebraska, which also has the worst DUI ranking and is in the top 15 cities for accidents, speeding and other citations.

Here are the top 10 cities with the worst drivers:

Omaha, Nebraska Riverside, California Bakersfield, California Columbus, Ohio Richmond, Va. Fresno, California Sacramento, California Salt Lake City, Utah Austin, Texas Baltimore, Maryland

On the other end of the spectrum, a majority of the cities with the best drivers are in the South. Topping the list is Birmingham, Alabama, which ranks 70th for both speeding and traffic citations. It is followed closely by St. Louis, Missouri, which ranks 69th in both speeding and citations.

Here are the top 10 cities with the best drivers:

Birmingham, Alabama St. Louis, Missouri Little Rock, Arkansas New Orleans, Louisiana Memphis, Tennessee Louisville, Kentucky Detroit, Michigan Atlanta, Georgia Baton Rouge, Louisiana Grand Rapids, Michigan

You can learn more about these rankings as well as view the complete list online here.