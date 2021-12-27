Where can I recycle my Christmas tree in Central Virginia?

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Putting up all the Christmas decorations is always fun, but taking them all down is usually a chore.

Here is a list to at least help you make a plan on where you can drop off your tree and knock one thing off your post-Christmas to-do list.

All Christmas trees are expected to have no lights, ornaments or tinsel. Only real trees are able to be recycled.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY

The following locations are available for tree drop-off through January 31.

  • Northern Area Convenience Center, 3200 Warbro Road: Monday, Tuesday & Friday-Sunday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Southern Area Convenience Center, 6700 Landfill Road: Monday, Thursday & Friday-Sunday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

GOOCHLAND COUNTY

The following locations are available for tree drop-off through January 31.

  • Central Convenience Center, Rt. 632, near Rt. 522, 1908 Hidden Rock Lane
  • Western Convenience Center, Rt. 606, 3455 Hadensville-Fife Road (closed Wednesdays)
    7:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Sundays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

HANOVER COUNTY

The following locations are available for tree drop-off through January 31.

  • Route 301 Transfer Station, Courtland Farm Road (Route 820), 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Mechanicsville Center, 7427 Verdi Lane (Route 710), 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
  • Courthouse Center, 7234 Courtland Farm Road, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
  • Beaverdam Center, 18400 Beaverdam Road (Route 715), 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
  • Doswell Center, 11224 Doswell Road (Route 688), 7 a.m.- 7 p.m.
  • Elmont Center, 11045 Lewistown Road (Route 783), 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
  • Montpelier Center, 15188 Clazemont Road (Route 715), 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

HENRICO COUNTY

The following locations are available for tree drop-off through January 9.

  • Springfield Road Landfill Public Use Area, near Nuckols Road and I-295, 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
  • Charles City Road Landfill Public Use Area, 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
  • Eastern Henrico Government Center, 3820 Nine Mile Road — front parking lot
  • Western Henrico Government Center, 4301 E. Parham Road (near Prince Henry Drive) — lower parking lot

Henrico County residents can also pick up free mulch after recycling a tree in partnership with Keep Henrico Beautiful.

POWHATAN COUNTY

The following locations are available for tree drop-off through January 31.

  • 1990 Anderson Hwy., Powhatan, 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday

RICHMOND

The following locations are available for tree drop-off through January 8.

East Richmond Road Convenience Center, 3800 East Richmond Road — yard waste area
Richmond Southside Transfer Station, 3520 N. Hopkins Road — yard waste area

