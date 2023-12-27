RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Department of Public Works (DPW) is offering shredding and recycling services during its ‘Bring One for the Chipper’ Christmas tree recycling event.

This event, intended only for Richmond residents, will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 1710 Robin Hood Road.

The DPW will be accepting a variety of items other than Christmas trees for disposal.

The Department provided the following guidance for each item:

Christmas Trees:

Lights and decorations must be removed before drop-off.

Trees can be dropped off prior to the event if deposited in the designated area.

No trees will be accepted after 2 p.m. on Jan 13.

Paper Shredding:

Up to five paper bags or boxes of documents can be dropped off.

Staples and clips must be removed.

Electronics:

Various fees apply for electronic recycling.

“Almost anything with a plug” could potentially be accepted, but see the full list online for details and applicable fees.

Household Hazardous Waste Items:

Pesticides and herbicides (Roundup, Weed B Gon, bug spray, rodent poison, etc.) are accepted, as well as oil-based paints.

Proof of residency will be required. No commercial or business items will be accepted at these events.

Those who may not be able to make the Jan. 13 event can bring their trees to the East Richmond Convenience Center — located at 3800 E. Richmond Road — until Jan 11. Curbside pickup options are also available through the Department’s Bulk and Brush team.

For more information, visit the Richmond Department of Public Works’ website.