RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you have walked through the Sculpture Garden at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts lately, you may have noticed the absence of the popular ‘Red Reeds.’

The popular 200-piece Chihuly glass set outside of the reflecting pool by Best Café was removed by the museum to clean and restore the outdoor water feature and the Red Reeds.

But don’t worry, the museum said they’ll return in Spring 2022.