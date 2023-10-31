RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond edition of the classic board game Monopoly is out now, and there are several places online where fans of the River City can find it.

MONOPOLY: Richmond Edition, created by game manufacturer Top Trumps USA and officially licensed by Hasbro, was released on Monday, Oct. 30.

The game features several iconic Richmond-area landmarks as properties, including the Virginia War Memorial, Joe’s Inn, Main Street Station and the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (VMFA). The game also comes with special Monopoly bills which feature a map of Richmond printed on them.

The game can be found on Top Trumps USA’s website, as well as the VMFA’s website. The game costs $44.99 on both websites, but VMFA members can get the game from the museum’s website for just $40.49.