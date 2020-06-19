Where to celebrate Juneteenth in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19, is the day in 1865 when all enslaved black people found out they were free. On that date, federal troops took control of Texas in 1865, effectively ending slavery in the U.S. This came more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation declaring the freedom of slaves in Confederate states.

On Tuesday, with Virginia native Pharrell Williams by his side, Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said he will propose legislation to make Juneteenth an official paid state holiday.

“Black history is American history,” Northam said. “It is time we commemorate another time of that history.”

Starting Friday, there are many celebrations taking place in Richmond. Here’s a list of where you can celebrate Juneteenth:

FRIDAY, JUNE 19

All day celebration hosted by Richmond Action Alliance

Where? Robert E. Lee monument

Time? 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Juneteenth The Block: Celebration of African Americans at Monroe Park

Where? Monroe Park

Time? 6 p.m.

Candlelight vigil at Robert E. Lee monument hosted by Trey Songz

Where? Robert E. Lee Monument

Time? 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, JUNE 20

Virtual Freedom Celebration hosted by Elegba Folklore Society

Janine Bell, President/Artist Director of Elegba Folklore Society, will hold a virtual “Freedom Celebration” in honor of the holiday this Saturday at 5 p.m.

Juneteenth Rally for Justice

Virginia Union University will hold an event at Hovey Field from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event is open to the public but is primarily for black fraternities and sororities to focus on police reform.