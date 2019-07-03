1  of  5
Where to cool down on the hottest day of the week

Richmond

Richmond to open cooling stations

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The city will be opening cooling stations to assist residents with the high temperatures.

City cooling stations are opened when the temperature and/or heat index reaches or exceeds 95 degrees,

The cooling stations will be opened Wednesday July 3, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Southside Community Services Center, 4100 Hull Street Road
Department of Social Services, 900 East Marshall Street

Bottled water will be available at the City cooling stations, but food will not be provided. 

The city reminds residents to never leave children or pets in cars.

For more information regarding cooling services, city residents should contact the City’s Department of Social Services Fuel Assistance Office at (804) 646-7046.

Elderly residents with cooling related issues should contact Adult Services at (804) 646-7367. In the event of a heat related emergency, please call 9-1-1.

