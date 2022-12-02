RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — RVA Illuminates has arrived! And those hoping to attend are starting to make travel plans to attend the event.

For those interested in using a GRTC bus route to get to the event, there will be some detours in place from 3 p.m. until the event is over.

The closes route to the event’s venue — Kanawha Plaza — will be 2A/B/C, 5, and 14.

While no Express Route bus stops will be missed, the following routes will be detoured:

2A/B/C Northbound: Buses on Manchester Bridge will continue on 9th Street, turn left on Main Street and turn right on 7th Street before resuming the regular route.

2A/B/C Southbound: Buses on 8th Street will turn right on Main Street, left on 5th Street, left on Byrd Street and right on 9th Street before resuming regular routing. There will be one missed stop at the corner of 8th Street and Byrd Street.

64x & 82x Downtown: Buses on the Downtown Expressway exit at 9th Street will take 9th Street before turning left on Main Street and right on 7th Street before resuming regular routing through Downtown.

RVA Illuminates will begin around 4 p.m. and the flipping of the switch to light the city’s skyline will take place at 6 p.m. More information on bus routes can be found on the GRTC website.