Which metro areas are sending the most people to Richmond? #1 and #2 will not surprise you

RICHMOND, VA – JULY 23: The Richmond skyline is viewed from across the James River on July 23, 2014 in Richmond, Virginia. According to a new study from the U.S. National Bureau of Economic Research, Richmond tops the table as America’s most content city while New York City is the most unhappy. (Photo by Jay Paul/Getty Images)

(STACKER) — It may seem as though more people are leaving Richmond than are moving in, but 22,396 people migrated to the City of Richmond from 2010 to 2020, according to census.gov. Though the majority of new arrivals to the Richmond area come from elsewhere in Virginia, people from all over the country want to live in the River City.

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Richmond using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Richmond from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.

Here are the metropolitan areas that have the highest net migration to the Richmond area:

#15. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL

SUNRISE, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 04: An aerial view of the arena prior to the game between the Florida Panthers and the Washington Capitals on November 04, 2021 at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

– Migration to Richmond from Miami in 2014-2018: 508 (#57 most common destination from Miami)

– Migration from Richmond to Miami: 295 (#29 most common destination from Richmond)

– Net migration: 213 to Richmond

#14. Harrisonburg, VA

– Migration to Richmond from Harrisonburg in 2014-2018: 515 (#3 most common destination from Harrisonburg)

– Migration from Richmond to Harrisonburg: 794 (#9 most common destination from Richmond)

– Net migration: 279 to Harrisonburg

#13. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

Trump International Hotel & Tower is seen in the distance as a train rides on the Loop, the elevated rail that forms the Chicago “L” system, in downtown Chicago, Illinois, on June 30, 2021. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

– Migration to Richmond from Chicago in 2014-2018: 571 (#91 most common destination from Chicago)

– Migration from Richmond to Chicago: 514 (#16 most common destination from Richmond)

– Net migration: 57 to Richmond

#12. Killeen-Temple, TX

– Migration to Richmond from Killeen in 2014-2018: 613 (#10 most common destination from Killeen)

– Migration from Richmond to Killeen: 133 (#66 most common destination from Richmond)

– Net migration: 480 to Richmond

#11. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA

A lone man sits in front of a building at Five Points, which is considered the heart of downtown Atlanta despite a stay at home quarantine due to the novel coronavirus pandemic in Atlanta, Georgia on April 23, 2020. – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has eased restrictions to reopen Georgia’s economy during the coronavirus pandemic, by allowing some business to open on April 24, a decision criticized by local officials and even US President Donald Trump. (Photo by Tami Chappell / AFP) (Photo by TAMI CHAPPELL/AFP via Getty Images)

– Migration to Richmond from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 637 (#63 most common destination from Atlanta)

– Migration from Richmond to Atlanta: 1,624 (#3 most common destination from Richmond)

– Net migration: 987 to Atlanta

#10. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

A person walks a dog as snow-topped mountains stand behind the Los Angeles downtown skyline after sunrise following heavy rains as seen from the Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area on December 29, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

– Migration to Richmond from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 658 (#76 most common destination from Los Angeles)

– Migration from Richmond to Los Angeles: 259 (#33 most common destination from Richmond)

– Net migration: 399 to Richmond

#9. Roanoke, VA

Vintage advertising painted on the side of a building February 19, 2015 in Roanoke, Virginia. AFP PHOTO / KAREN BLEIER (Photo credit should read KAREN BLEIER/AFP via Getty Images)

– Migration to Richmond from Roanoke in 2014-2018: 849 (#3 most common destination from Roanoke)

– Migration from Richmond to Roanoke: 964 (#7 most common destination from Richmond)

– Net migration: 115 to Roanoke

#8. Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford, VA

– Migration to Richmond from Blacksburg in 2014-2018: 850 (#3 most common destination from Blacksburg)

– Migration from Richmond to Blacksburg: 1,004 (#5 most common destination from Richmond)

– Net migration: 154 to Blacksburg

#7. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD

BALTIMORE, MD – APRIL 27: A view of downtown Baltimore on April 27, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland. Funeral services for Gray, who died last April 16, while in police custody, will be held the morning of April 27, at New Shiloh Baptist Church. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

– Migration to Richmond from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 888 (#20 most common destination from Baltimore)

– Migration from Richmond to Baltimore: 746 (#10 most common destination from Richmond)

– Net migration: 142 to Richmond

#6. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

General view of downtown Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on March 20, 2021. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

– Migration to Richmond from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 1,009 (#36 most common destination from Philadelphia)

– Migration from Richmond to Philadelphia: 606 (#13 most common destination from Richmond)

– Net migration: 403 to Richmond

#5. Lynchburg, VA

– Migration to Richmond from Lynchburg in 2014-2018: 1,173 (#2 most common destination from Lynchburg)

– Migration from Richmond to Lynchburg: 619 (#12 most common destination from Richmond)

– Net migration: 554 to Richmond

#4. Charlottesville, VA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – DECEMBER 6: Students walk through the University of Virginia campus on December 6, 2014 in Charlottesville, Virginia. On Friday, Rolling Stone magazine issued an apology for discrepencies that were published in an article regarding the alleged gang rape of a University of Virginia student by members of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. (Photo by Jay Paul/Getty Images)

– Migration to Richmond from Charlottesville in 2014-2018: 1,650 (#2 most common destination from Charlottesville)

– Migration from Richmond to Charlottesville: 1,561 (#4 most common destination from Richmond)

– Net migration: 89 to Richmond

#3. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

A general view shows foliage before the New York city skyline from a viewpoint at the High Mountain Park Preserve in New Jersey on November 1, 2021. – merica’s northeast is famous for its red, orange and yellow fall foliage but experts say climate change is dulling the colors and delaying peak season, causing concern for the region’s multibillion-dollar “leaf-peeping” tourist industry. Warmer temperatures and heavier rainfall are keeping leaves greener for longer while extreme weather events like heatwaves and storms are stripping trees bare before getting to autumn, according to conservationists. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP) (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

– Migration to Richmond from New York in 2014-2018: 3,118 (#38 most common destination from New York)

– Migration from Richmond to New York: 975 (#6 most common destination from Richmond)

– Net migration: 2,143 to Richmond

#2. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

People gather on a crowded beach on July 19, 2020 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. – The pandemic has killed at least 601,822 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year and more than 14.3 million have been infected, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT on July 19, 2020 based on official sources. The United States has the most deaths with 140,120, followed by Brazil with 78,772, Britain with 45,273, Mexico with 38,888, and Italy with 35,042. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

– Migration to Richmond from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 7,361 (#2 most common destination from Virginia Beach)

– Migration from Richmond to Virginia Beach: 6,225 (#2 most common destination from Richmond)

– Net migration: 1,136 to Richmond

#1. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

People kayak on the Potomac River near the Georgetown neighborhood and Theodore Roosevelt Island in Washington, DC, September 3, 2018, during the Labor Day holiday, the traditional end of the summer vacation season. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

– Migration to Richmond from Washington in 2014-2018: 10,602 (#3 most common destination from Washington)

– Migration from Richmond to Washington: 7,679 (#1 most common destination from Richmond)

– Net migration: 2,923 to Richmond