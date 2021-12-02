Which metro areas are sending the most people to Richmond? #1 and #2 will not surprise you

(STACKER) — It may seem as though more people are leaving Richmond than are moving in, but 22,396 people migrated to the City of Richmond from 2010 to 2020, according to census.gov. Though the majority of new arrivals to the Richmond area come from elsewhere in Virginia, people from all over the country want to live in the River City.
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Richmond using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Richmond from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Here are the metropolitan areas that have the highest net migration to the Richmond area:
#15. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL
– Migration to Richmond from Miami in 2014-2018: 508 (#57 most common destination from Miami)
– Migration from Richmond to Miami: 295 (#29 most common destination from Richmond)
– Net migration: 213 to Richmond
#14. Harrisonburg, VA
– Migration to Richmond from Harrisonburg in 2014-2018: 515 (#3 most common destination from Harrisonburg)
– Migration from Richmond to Harrisonburg: 794 (#9 most common destination from Richmond)
– Net migration: 279 to Harrisonburg
#13. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
– Migration to Richmond from Chicago in 2014-2018: 571 (#91 most common destination from Chicago)
– Migration from Richmond to Chicago: 514 (#16 most common destination from Richmond)
– Net migration: 57 to Richmond
#12. Killeen-Temple, TX
– Migration to Richmond from Killeen in 2014-2018: 613 (#10 most common destination from Killeen)
– Migration from Richmond to Killeen: 133 (#66 most common destination from Richmond)
– Net migration: 480 to Richmond
#11. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
– Migration to Richmond from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 637 (#63 most common destination from Atlanta)
– Migration from Richmond to Atlanta: 1,624 (#3 most common destination from Richmond)
– Net migration: 987 to Atlanta
#10. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Migration to Richmond from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 658 (#76 most common destination from Los Angeles)
– Migration from Richmond to Los Angeles: 259 (#33 most common destination from Richmond)
– Net migration: 399 to Richmond
#9. Roanoke, VA
– Migration to Richmond from Roanoke in 2014-2018: 849 (#3 most common destination from Roanoke)
– Migration from Richmond to Roanoke: 964 (#7 most common destination from Richmond)
– Net migration: 115 to Roanoke
#8. Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford, VA
– Migration to Richmond from Blacksburg in 2014-2018: 850 (#3 most common destination from Blacksburg)
– Migration from Richmond to Blacksburg: 1,004 (#5 most common destination from Richmond)
– Net migration: 154 to Blacksburg
#7. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD
– Migration to Richmond from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 888 (#20 most common destination from Baltimore)
– Migration from Richmond to Baltimore: 746 (#10 most common destination from Richmond)
– Net migration: 142 to Richmond
#6. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD
– Migration to Richmond from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 1,009 (#36 most common destination from Philadelphia)
– Migration from Richmond to Philadelphia: 606 (#13 most common destination from Richmond)
– Net migration: 403 to Richmond
#5. Lynchburg, VA
– Migration to Richmond from Lynchburg in 2014-2018: 1,173 (#2 most common destination from Lynchburg)
– Migration from Richmond to Lynchburg: 619 (#12 most common destination from Richmond)
– Net migration: 554 to Richmond
#4. Charlottesville, VA
– Migration to Richmond from Charlottesville in 2014-2018: 1,650 (#2 most common destination from Charlottesville)
– Migration from Richmond to Charlottesville: 1,561 (#4 most common destination from Richmond)
– Net migration: 89 to Richmond
#3. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
– Migration to Richmond from New York in 2014-2018: 3,118 (#38 most common destination from New York)
– Migration from Richmond to New York: 975 (#6 most common destination from Richmond)
– Net migration: 2,143 to Richmond
#2. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC
– Migration to Richmond from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 7,361 (#2 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
– Migration from Richmond to Virginia Beach: 6,225 (#2 most common destination from Richmond)
– Net migration: 1,136 to Richmond
#1. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
– Migration to Richmond from Washington in 2014-2018: 10,602 (#3 most common destination from Washington)
– Migration from Richmond to Washington: 7,679 (#1 most common destination from Richmond)
– Net migration: 2,923 to Richmond